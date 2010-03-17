An AOL-Yahoo Merger: The Miracle Carol Bartz Needs

Why are Carol Bartz’s days at Yahoo numbered? Why does she need a miracle to survive?



Well, for starters Yahoo’s search share is being eaten by partner Microsoft’s Bing. Facebook is also taking over as the second most popular website, and the ad campaign known as Y!ou didn’t help much with page views.

Watch why Carol Bartz is done… and what we think she should do!

Don’t miss: Carol Bartz Needs A Miracle

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

