Curbed Blog Network Is Booming Thanks To Anthony Bourdain And Real Estate Porn

Lockhart Steele’s Curbed Network started as a hobby and has become a flourishing business. The blog network includes Curbed sites about real estate, Eater sites about food, Racked sites about shopping, and Gridskipper, an urban travel blog that Steele took over from his investor and former boss, Gawker Media founder Nick Denton.



Here, Lockhart tells us what’s next for Curbed, what he thinks about the iPad, and more.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

