Sebastian Mallaby Explains Why Hedge Funds Managing Over $100 Million Should NOT Have To Register With The SEC

Sebastian Mallaby, author of More Money Than God, doesn’t agree with some of the financial regulation legislation. One thing hedge funds will have to do is to register with the SEC if they manage over $100 million.



“This is crazy, absurd, a waste of time… Given that we’ve got a regulatory system which is already stretched, it’s tough to do all the things that regulators ought to do, assigning them tasks that are non-essential like getting all these hedge funds to register is simply a waste of time.”

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

