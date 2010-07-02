A Startup That Can Help You Dress Better

Go Try It On is a new site for crowdsourced fashion and shopping advice. Founder & CEO Marissa Evans explains how it works and how she plans to grow her business.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
