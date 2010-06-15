Sorry Wall Street, Facebook Might Not Ever IPO

When will there be a Facebook IPO? David Kirkpatrick, author of The Facebook Effect, thinks Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is NOT interested and will delay an IPO for as long as possible – maybe forever.



Bonus:

Who Gave Up So Much Dirt On Facebook?



Don’t Miss…

– Facebook Is Already A Huge Business – And It’s Going To Get Huger

– Facebook Execs Who Want To Be CEO Don’t Last Long

– Zuckerberg Didn’t Steal A Single Idea From Winklevoss Brothers, Says Author

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.