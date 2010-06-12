US

Facebook Is Already A Huge Business – And It's Going To Get Huger

Nicholas Carlson

We talk with The Facebook Effect author David Kirkpatrick about Facebook’s chances of becoming more than just a popular service, but one that will become a huge business.

Don’t Miss…

Facebook Execs Who Want To Be CEO Don’t Last Long

Zuckerberg Didn’t Steal A Single Idea From Winklevoss Brothers, Says Author

At Last — The Full Story Of How Facebook Was Founded

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.