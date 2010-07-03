In the fight between European governments and hedge funds, it’s clear which side Sebastian Mallaby is on. The author of More Money Than God thinks that the governments, in general, “mismanage their own economies and then they want to scapegoat the hedge funds.”



Mallaby goes on to say that if George Soros and Stanley Druckenmiller hadn’t expedited the breaking of the Exchange Rate Mechanism, then more people would have been without jobs. Therefore, “a lot of people in Britain owe their jobs to George Soros.”

Don’t Miss…

– Sebastian Mallaby Explains Why Hedge Funds Managing Over $100 Million Should NOT Have To Register With The SEC

– Sebastian Mallaby: The Average Person Thinks Hedge Funds Are Evil

– The Real Story Of How George Soros Shorted The Pound, Etching His Name Into Financial History Forever



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: CLICK HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.