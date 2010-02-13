How 'Project Runway' Contestant-Turned-Entrepreneur Kicked Butt Despite The Recession

Project Runway contestant Diana Eng has turned a tech entrepreneur.



She is juggling a web video show covering gadgets and fashion, an association of young electronics inventors, and a book – Fashion Geek – a step-by-step guide on re-creating her very own designs, including a hoodie with sewn-in headphones and T-shirts with blinking LED lights.

Diana Eng, Fashion/Tech Designer

Applying technological advances in fashion

Make a name for yourself in your field of interest

Figure out what you represent

Recession times are good for startups

The importance of networking and bartering

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Check out Diana Eng’s Fashion Nerd blog and Fairytale Fashion video project.

