How 'Project Runway' Contestant-Turned-Entrepreneur Kicked Butt Despite The Recession

Project Runway contestant Diana Eng has turned a tech entrepreneur.
She is juggling a web video show covering gadgets and fashion, an association of young electronics inventors, and a book – Fashion Geek – a step-by-step guide on re-creating her very own designs, including a hoodie with sewn-in headphones and T-shirts with blinking LED lights.
Diana Eng, Fashion/Tech Designer
- Applying technological advances in fashion
- Make a name for yourself in your field of interest
- Figure out what you represent
- Recession times are good for startups
- The importance of networking and bartering
