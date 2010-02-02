How To Maintain A Young Startup's Brand Name In A Recession

Eric Weiss, SVP of Worldwide Marketing, GreenRoad (3 min.)
Startups In A Recession
- Maintaining a young startup in a recession
- GreenRoad delivering ROI in less than a year
- How to choose your partnerships
- Marketing advice for startups
- How investors can help with a young startup’s vision
