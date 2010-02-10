US

Will Apple Launch An App Store For The Mac?

Dan Frommer

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, Business Insider

Your Questions (5 min)

  • Do you think the next MacBooks will have touch screen capabilities? Will the next MacBook have the option to run in iPad mode?
  • What do you think about the idea of an iTunes store for Mac Apps?
  • What will be this year’s top five IPOs?
  • Should Google buy Twitter? Google is launching a “Twitter-Killer” for Gmail
  • Google is launching a “Twitter-Killer” for Gmail

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

