Foursquare CEO: "Check-In" Functionality Will Be A Commodity

Dennis Crowley, Co-Founder & CEO, Foursquare
- What is Foursquare?
- Foursquare lets you keep track of where you and your friends are
- Facebook and others to launch “check-in” functionality, making it a commodity
- Is Google bad at making acquisitions?
Also watch Lessons For Entrepreneurs From Entrepreneurs with Dennis Crowley HERE >
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.