Foursquare CEO: "Check-In" Functionality Will Be A Commodity

Nicholas Carlson

Dennis Crowley, Co-Founder & CEO, Foursquare

  • What is Foursquare?
  • Foursquare lets you keep track of where you and your friends are
  • Facebook and others to launch “check-in” functionality, making it a commodity
  • Is Google bad at making acquisitions?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

