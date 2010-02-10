US

The Road From Ruin: This Was A Global Crisis And No One Has The Slightest Interest In Doing Anything About It

Henry Blodget

Matthew Bishop, U.S. Business Editor, The Economist

The Road From Ruin: How To Revive Capitalism And Put America Back On Top

  • Bishop: This crisis was a failure of ideas.  It was also a global crisis
  • How do we fix the U.S. economy?  We don’t, really, because no one wants to change anything
  • America could go the way of Japan in the 1990s
  • No one is showing leadership, least of all the US.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

