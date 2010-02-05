Hey Taxpayers! Get Ready To Bail Out The FHA





John Carney, Managing Editor, Business Insider

Sorry Folks, The FHA Is Still Going To Melt Down (3 min)



FHA’s default rate has been climbing for months, but the agency insists that it will not run out of cash

Taxpayers will be stuck with the tab, if FHA is wrong

The FHA is working on improving its finances (but how?)

FHA’s assertion: Loans backed in 2009 are much, much better than the loans in 2007 and 2008

The FHA probably insured more than 2 million single-family mortgages in FY 2009, compared with 1.2 million in FY 2008

The FHA also thinks that a good part of the growth last year was among higher quality buyers…

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

BONUS: Watch Is Congress Really So Corrupt That Wall Street Calls The Shots? >

More Video: Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.