Hey Taxpayers! Get Ready To Bail Out The FHA

John Carney, Managing Editor, Business Insider
Sorry Folks, The FHA Is Still Going To Melt Down (3 min)
- FHA’s default rate has been climbing for months, but the agency insists that it will not run out of cash
- Taxpayers will be stuck with the tab, if FHA is wrong
- The FHA is working on improving its finances (but how?)
- FHA’s assertion: Loans backed in 2009 are much, much better than the loans in 2007 and 2008
- The FHA probably insured more than 2 million single-family mortgages in FY 2009, compared with 1.2 million in FY 2008
- The FHA also thinks that a good part of the growth last year was among higher quality buyers…
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
BONUS: Watch Is Congress Really So Corrupt That Wall Street Calls The Shots? >
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.