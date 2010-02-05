John Carney, Managing Editor, Business Insider (3 min)
Your Questions (3 min)
- Is Congress really so corrupt that Wall Street calls the shots? Yes The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system The three types of people interested in the financial system
- Yes
- The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system
- The three types of people interested in the financial system
- Is it outrageous that a company like AIG is paying millions in bonuses? Of course it is Bankrupt without government support We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this
- Of course it is
- Bankrupt without government support
- We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
BONUS: Watch FHA Is In Denial And Running Out Of Cash >
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.