Is Congress Really So Corrupt That Wall Street Calls The Shots?

John Carney

 

John Carney, Managing Editor, Business Insider (3 min)

  • Is Congress really so corrupt that Wall Street calls the shots? Yes The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system The three types of people interested in the financial system
  • Yes
  • The Capitol Hill to investment banking and lobbying system
  • The three types of people interested in the financial system
  • Is it outrageous that a company like AIG is paying millions in bonuses? Of course it is Bankrupt without government support We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this
  • Of course it is
  • Bankrupt without government support
  • We’re not liquidating AIG, so we’re stuck with this

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

