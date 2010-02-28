Companies Should Take Cue From Piracy, If They Want To Be Competitive

Matt Mason, Author, The Pirate’s Dilemma
How Youth Culture Drives Innovation (5 min)
- What is the Pirate’s Dilemma and Punk Capitalism?
- The greatest lesson learned from pirates
- What can the music and video industries do to fight piracy? LimeWire is on 1 in 3 computers
- The most effective corporate response to piracy
- The Pirate’s Dilemma is available for free download
- Does piracy indirectly open up different revenue streams?
- Is piracy a problem, or a solution?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
