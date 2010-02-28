US

Companies Should Take Cue From Piracy, If They Want To Be Competitive

Heather Leonard

Matt Mason, Author, The Pirate’s Dilemma

How Youth Culture Drives Innovation (5 min)

  • What is the Pirate’s Dilemma and Punk Capitalism?
  • The greatest lesson learned from pirates
  • What can the music and video industries do to fight piracy? LimeWire is on 1 in 3 computers
  • The most effective corporate response to piracy
  • The Pirate’s Dilemma is available for free download
  • Does piracy indirectly open up different revenue streams?
  • Is piracy a problem, or a solution?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

