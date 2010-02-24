US

Has Google Jumped The Shark?

Dan Frommer

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, Business Insider

Your Questions (7 min)

  • Has Google jumped the shark? It wasn’t long ago everyone loved and praised every move.
  • With the introduction of the new Microsoft mobile software, can Palm survive?
  • Why does everyone think Palm is in trouble? Why do they have to beat Apple or Android in sales to “win”?
  • Any idea when Yahoo will get first payment from Microsoft?
  • What does the ad network landscape look like in 6-12 months?
  • How did porn apps slip into the app store… only to be taken down by Apple?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

See More:
–  Forcing Google Buzz Into Gmail Was A Mistake
Will Cost-Per-Lead Pricing Model Save The Banner Type Ads?
When Will Congress Finally Freak Out About behavioural Targeting And Other Big Brother Web Tracking Techniques?

More Video: Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.