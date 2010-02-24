Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
Your Questions (7 min)
- Has Google jumped the shark? It wasn’t long ago everyone loved and praised every move.
- With the introduction of the new Microsoft mobile software, can Palm survive?
- Why does everyone think Palm is in trouble? Why do they have to beat Apple or Android in sales to “win”?
- Any idea when Yahoo will get first payment from Microsoft?
- What does the ad network landscape look like in 6-12 months?
- How did porn apps slip into the app store… only to be taken down by Apple?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
