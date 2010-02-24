US

Why Twitter And Facebook Aren't Enough For Chatting About Live Sports

Heather Leonard

Vishwas Prabhakara, CEO, FanPulse

The Apple App Process (6 min)

  • What is FanPulse?
  • utilising social media sites- Facebook, Twitter
  • FanPulse is a free Apple app
  • Check-in to games to chat with others; receive sports scores and breaking news
  • The potential of a global sports platform
  • The Apple app submission and approval process
  • Preparing for the iPad

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

