Why Are DoubleClick Clients So Mad At Google?

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, Business Insider

  • Google has cut large parts of account management and billing at DoubleClick
  • Why is Google allowing DoubleClick to die? Google mainly bought DoubleClick for the ad exchange business Google mainly bought DoubleClick for its valuable relationships and data Google thought DoubleClick could disrupt its display growth plans and wanted to kill it Google is just as incompetent at M&A as Yahoo and AOL
  • Google has a poor track record of integrating acquisitions and monetizing them

