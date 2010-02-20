US

Figure Out Your Revenue Model And Adapt It When The Economy Tanks

Heather Leonard

Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, PubMatic

Handling A Business In A Downturn

  • Handling a business in an economic downturn
  • Cash burn vs. Cash conservation
  • The evolution of PubMatic’s business strategy
  • Choosing the right partnerships
  • Business strategy advice for entrepreneurs

