Figure Out Your Revenue Model And Adapt It When The Economy Tanks

Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, PubMatic
Handling A Business In A Downturn
- Handling a business in an economic downturn
- Cash burn vs. Cash conservation
- The evolution of PubMatic’s business strategy
- Choosing the right partnerships
- Business strategy advice for entrepreneurs
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
