Indirect Advertising Sales Become A Key Revenue Component

- Ad pricing trends
- The ad pricing rebound of 2009
- Looking at indirect sales
- Challenges in online advertising
- 2010 outlook for online advertising
- Yahoo is re-branding its Right Media Exchange exclusively for premium ads
- How can newspapers recapture their advertising revenue?
