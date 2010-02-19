US

Indirect Advertising Sales Become A Key Revenue Component

Heather Leonard

Rajeev Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, PubMatic

Online Advertising (5 min)

  • Ad pricing trends
  • The ad pricing rebound of 2009
  • Looking at indirect sales
  • Challenges in online advertising
  • 2010 outlook for online advertising
  • Yahoo is re-branding its Right Media Exchange exclusively for premium ads
  • How can newspapers recapture their advertising revenue?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

