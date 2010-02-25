How To Make Your Company Stand Out In The Startup Crowd

Zephrin Lasker, Co-Founder & CEO, Pontiflex
Advertisers Shifting To A Cost-Per-Lead Model (5 min)
- Differentiating yourself from competitors
- Pontiflex operates a CPL marketplace for companies that want to place digital ads
- Cash burn vs. Cash conservation
- Advice on running a startup
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More entrepreneurial advice:
– Figure Out Your Revenue Model And Adapt It When The Economy Tanks
– How ‘Project Runway’ Contestant-Turned-Entrepreneur Kicked Butt Despite The Recession
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.