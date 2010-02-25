US

How To Make Your Company Stand Out In The Startup Crowd

Heather Leonard

Zephrin Lasker, Co-Founder & CEO, Pontiflex

Advertisers Shifting To A Cost-Per-Lead Model (5 min)

  • Differentiating yourself from competitors
  • Pontiflex operates a CPL marketplace for companies that want to place digital ads
  • Cash burn vs. Cash conservation
  • Advice on running a startup

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

