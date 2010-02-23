US

Why Is A Cost-Per-Lead Pricing Model Better For Online Advertisers?

Heather Leonard

Zephrin Lasker, Co-Founder & CEO, Pontiflex

Advertisers Shifting To A Cost-Per-Lead Model (5 min)

  • Pontiflex operates a CPL marketplace for companies that want to place digital ads
  • Key trends in the cost-per-lead (CPL) marketplace
  • Marketing through social media
  • Email in social marketing campaigns
  • Opt-in advertising
  • The best types of advertising in CPL campaigns

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

See More:
Foursquare CEO: “Check-In” Functionality Will Be A Commodity
Figure Out Your Revenue Model And Adapt It When The Economy Tanks

When Will Congress Finally Freak Out About behavioural Targeting And Other Big Brother Web Tracking Techniques?

More Video: Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.