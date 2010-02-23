Why Is A Cost-Per-Lead Pricing Model Better For Online Advertisers?

Zephrin Lasker, Co-Founder & CEO, Pontiflex
Advertisers Shifting To A Cost-Per-Lead Model (5 min)
- Pontiflex operates a CPL marketplace for companies that want to place digital ads
- Key trends in the cost-per-lead (CPL) marketplace
- Marketing through social media
- Email in social marketing campaigns
- Opt-in advertising
- The best types of advertising in CPL campaigns
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
See More:
– Foursquare CEO: “Check-In” Functionality Will Be A Commodity
– Figure Out Your Revenue Model And Adapt It When The Economy Tanks
– When Will Congress Finally Freak Out About behavioural Targeting And Other Big Brother Web Tracking Techniques?
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.