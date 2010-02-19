How Will The Economy Survive In A Post-Stimulus Future?

Joe Weisenthal, Deputy Editor, Business Insider
Your Questions (4 min)
- Should we be pumping stimulus into the economy or cutting back on government spending?
- What is the effect of the stimulus on GDP and jobs?
- Is the U.S. economy on steroids?
- What is the long-term damage of overstimulus?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.