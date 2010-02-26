US

What Should Employers Look For When They Hire?

Heather Leonard

Todd Teresi, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantcast

Jumping From A Large Company To A Startup (7 min)

  • Focusing the budget
  • The next phase of growth
  • Learning from prior experiences
  • Advice that every executive of a startup needs to know

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

