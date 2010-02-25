US

How Do Advertisers Know So Much About You?

Heather Leonard

Todd Teresi, Chief Revenue Officer, Quantcast

Quantcast Launches Media Program (9 min)

  • The Quantcast methodology
  • Using panel-based audience measurement to define target segments
  • Should a website have to pay to properly count its traffic?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

