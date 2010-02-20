US

The End Of China's Growth In Sight?

John Carney

Vitaliy Katsenelson, Director Of Research, Investment Management Associates

The Chinese Quest For A Shortcut To Greatness (8 min)

  • The state of the Chinese economy
  • The three periods to the Chinese overinvestment
  • Comparing “Speed” To The Future Of China

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

