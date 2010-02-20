The End Of China's Growth In Sight?

Vitaliy Katsenelson, Director Of Research, Investment Management Associates
The Chinese Quest For A Shortcut To Greatness (8 min)
- The state of the Chinese economy
- The three periods to the Chinese overinvestment
- Comparing “Speed” To The Future Of China
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
