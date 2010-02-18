US

The U.S. Economy Is On Steroids

Heather Leonard

Vitaliy Katsenelson, Director Of Research, Investment Management Associates

Is The U.S. Economy Addicted To Stimulus? (5 min)

  • Katsenelson: The U.S. economy is on steroids
  • The long term effect of the stimulus
  • The steroid detoxification process
  • Katsenelson: The market will be range-bound for some time

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

