Vitaliy Katsenelson, Director Of Research, Investment Management Associates
Is The U.S. Economy Addicted To Stimulus? (5 min)
- Katsenelson: The U.S. economy is on steroids
- The long term effect of the stimulus
- The steroid detoxification process
- Katsenelson: The market will be range-bound for some time
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
