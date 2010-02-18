Vitaliy Katsenelson, Director Of Research, Investment Management Associates



Is The U.S. Economy Addicted To Stimulus? (5 min)

Katsenelson: The U.S. economy is on steroids

The long term effect of the stimulus

The steroid detoxification process

Katsenelson: The market will be range-bound for some time

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.