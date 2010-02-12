US

Everything You Need To Know About The Greece Bailout

Joe Weisenthal

  • How did Greece get into this mess anyway?
  • When did Greece realise it’s too late to fix itself?
  • What options does Greece have?
  • Does the EU have any choice about bailing Greece out?
  • What are the next European countries on the path to sovereign default and why?
  • Can Germany and France handle more than one bailout? What are they gaining?
  • Should/could the U.S. get involved?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

