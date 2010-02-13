US

The Economist's Matthew Bishop: Stocks Are Overvalued

Henry Blodget

Matthew Bishop, U.S. Business Editor, The Economist

 The Road From Ruin: How To Revive Capitalism And Put America Back On Top

Is The Stock Market Going To Crash? (4 min)

  • Will the stock market crash?
  • The Economist: Stocks are overvalued
  • How low will we go?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

