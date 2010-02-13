The Economist's Matthew Bishop: Stocks Are Overvalued

Matthew Bishop, U.S. Business Editor, The Economist
The Road From Ruin: How To Revive Capitalism And Put America Back On Top
Is The Stock Market Going To Crash? (4 min)
- Will the stock market crash?
- The Economist: Stocks are overvalued
- How low will we go?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
