What Does A Green Job Look Like?

Heather Leonard

Seth Pinsky, President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)

Green Initiatives (7 min)

  • What is PlaNYC?
  • The 30 initiatives that will support and attract green businesses and entrepreneurs
  • The JumpStart NYC Programs
  • New York City solar initiatives
  • Nimble: Small Issuance Bond Program
  • How does New York City compare to other cities in being green?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

