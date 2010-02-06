What Does A Green Job Look Like?

Seth Pinsky, President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)
Green Initiatives (7 min)
- What is PlaNYC?
- The 30 initiatives that will support and attract green businesses and entrepreneurs
- The JumpStart NYC Programs
- New York City solar initiatives
- Nimble: Small Issuance Bond Program
- How does New York City compare to other cities in being green?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
