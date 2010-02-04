Obama, Take Note Of Job Creation In New York City

Seth Pinsky, President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)
The Economic Development Corporation (6 min)
- What is the Economic Development Corporation (EDC)?
- The focus of the NYCEDC
- Increasing entrepreneurship
- Pinsky: The initiatives that we’re launching could result in thousands, tens of thousands of jobs.
- Who funds the EDC?
- Where does the revenue for the EDC come from?
- The effect of the economic downturn on the EDC
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
More Video: Click HERE >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.