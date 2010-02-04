US

Obama, Take Note Of Job Creation In New York City

Heather Leonard

Seth Pinsky, President, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC)

The Economic Development Corporation (6 min)

  • What is the Economic Development Corporation (EDC)?
  • The focus of the NYCEDC
  • Increasing entrepreneurship
  • Pinsky: The initiatives that we’re launching could result in thousands, tens of thousands of jobs.
  • Who funds the EDC?
  • Where does the revenue for the EDC come from?
  • The effect of the economic downturn on the EDC

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

