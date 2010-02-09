US

UBS Analyst Andrew Coleman: Top Stock Picks In The Oil Sector For 2010

Heather Leonard

Andrew Coleman, Small/Mid-Cap Exploration & Production And Oilfield Services Analyst, UBS (Disclosures)

Stocks In The E&P Sector (3 min)

  • Stock upgrades- From neutral to buy
  • From neutral to buy- Continental Resources (CLR) & Arena Resources (ARD)
  • Upcoming catalysts in the sector
  • Top stock picks for 2010

