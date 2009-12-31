Deputy Editor Joe Weisenthal and Managing Editor John Carney look back at the year that was 2009. Here are some of the highlights:
- 2009: The year of the great reversal
- “The market proved that everybody’s an idiot”
- Reasons for the turnaround
- What might happen in 2010?
- People can NOT predict what will happen in the stock market
- Big risks in 2010: sovereign default
- Big risks in 2010: accounting scandals
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
