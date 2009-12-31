US

2009: The Year Of The Great Reversal

Joe Weisenthal, John Carney

 

Deputy Editor Joe Weisenthal and Managing Editor John Carney look back at the year that was 2009. Here are some of the highlights:

  • 2009: The year of the great reversal
  • “The market proved that everybody’s an idiot”
  • Reasons for the turnaround
  • What might happen in 2010?
  • People can NOT predict what will happen in the stock market
  • Big risks in 2010: sovereign default
  • Big risks in 2010: accounting scandals

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.