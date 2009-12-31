



Deputy Editor Joe Weisenthal and Managing Editor John Carney look back at the year that was 2009. Here are some of the highlights:

2009: The year of the great reversal

“The market proved that everybody’s an idiot”

Reasons for the turnaround

What might happen in 2010?

People can NOT predict what will happen in the stock market

Big risks in 2010: sovereign default

Big risks in 2010: accounting scandals

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

