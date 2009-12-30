US

How Much Will The Apple Tablet Cost?

Dan Frommer

 

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider

Your Questions (8 min)

  • How close is Google to submitting their Google Nav App to the iTunes store? Are they holding out until next year to give Android a leg up? – Redbeard
  • Will the Apple Tablet utterly destroy the Kindle and Sony? Should I sell my Kindle on eBay now? Or wait until the Apple Tablet? Any idea what the Apple Tablet would fetch? – sam Goldbricker
  • What’s going to happen with interactive TV advertising next year? Will cable keep going with its canoe ventures experiment? Will satellite and Telcos lead the way? – you must be kidding
  • Why can’t logged in SAI users display their blog/website URL alongside their user name? – marah marie
  • Why do you only make a portion of your story available via RSS and then make the reader click through to your site to continue reading? – Kareem

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tbi live video