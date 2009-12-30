How Much Will The Apple Tablet Cost?

Dan Frommer, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (8 min)
- How close is Google to submitting their Google Nav App to the iTunes store? Are they holding out until next year to give Android a leg up? – Redbeard
- Will the Apple Tablet utterly destroy the Kindle and Sony? Should I sell my Kindle on eBay now? Or wait until the Apple Tablet? Any idea what the Apple Tablet would fetch? – sam Goldbricker
- What’s going to happen with interactive TV advertising next year? Will cable keep going with its canoe ventures experiment? Will satellite and Telcos lead the way? – you must be kidding
- Why can’t logged in SAI users display their blog/website URL alongside their user name? – marah marie
- Why do you only make a portion of your story available via RSS and then make the reader click through to your site to continue reading? – Kareem
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
