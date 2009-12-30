Rebuilding AOL, The Apple Tablet, And 2010's Other Huge Stories

Deputy Editor Dan Frommer and Senior Editor Nicholas Carlson peer into the future of SAI. Here are some of the bigger stories they will probably cover in 2010:
- Can Google do more than search?
- Comcast and NBC possibly looking at a messy integration
- Will the new AOL succeed?
- Monitoring the growth of mobile apps and games
- Will the “Tablet” device ever become a reality?
- How will publishers fare?
- Looking at potential IPOs in 2010
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
