What Happened Between Google And Yelp?

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider
The Story Behind Google And Yelp:
- What happened in the Google-Yelp negotiations?
- “Google is determined not to have deals negotiated through the press”
- The deal for Yelp: $550 million plus earnout
- Did Yelp just shoot itself in the foot?
- The deal is not officially dead
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
