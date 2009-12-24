US

Goldman Blows The Holiday Season, UBS Loves Christmas

Courtney Comstock, Henry Blodget

 

Courtney Comstock, Writer, The Business Insider

Wall Street’s Christmas Displays: Graded From F To A (4 min)

  • Goldman Sachs’ grade: D-
  • The second worst? Merrill Lynch
  • Merrill Lynch’s separation of the Christmas tree and the menorah
  • Merrill Lynch’s grade: C-
  • The best Christmas tree TARP money can buy
  • Bank of America’s grade: C
  • Brown Brothers’ grade: A
  • UBS is the one to beat

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.