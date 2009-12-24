Goldman Blows The Holiday Season, UBS Loves Christmas

Courtney Comstock, Writer, The Business Insider
Wall Street’s Christmas Displays: Graded From F To A (4 min)
- Goldman Sachs’ grade: D-
- The second worst? Merrill Lynch
- Merrill Lynch’s separation of the Christmas tree and the menorah
- Merrill Lynch’s grade: C-
- The best Christmas tree TARP money can buy
- Bank of America’s grade: C
- Brown Brothers’ grade: A
- UBS is the one to beat
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
