Is It Nuts To Run A Media Company Outside Of New York?

Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3
Revision3 In The Valley
- How important is location for media companies?
- But it’s still important to be where the money is: Revision3 is hiring an ad team in NYC.
- Spending less; making more
- Revision3 revenue up about 30%; expenses down about 30%
- More advertisers moving toward online video
- What’s next for Revision3?
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
