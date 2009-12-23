US

Is It Nuts To Run A Media Company Outside Of New York?

Nicholas Carlson

 

Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3

Revision3 In The Valley

  • How important is location for media companies?
  • But it’s still important to be where the money is: Revision3 is hiring an ad team in NYC.
  • Spending less; making more
  • Revision3 revenue up about 30%; expenses down about 30%
  • More advertisers moving toward online video
  • What’s next for Revision3?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

