AOL And Microsoft Can't Keep Up With Yahoo Video Content

Nicholas Carlson

 

Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3

Video On The Big Web Portals (3 min)

  • What are the big web portals doing with video?
  • “Microsoft is failing in the consumer business across the board.”
  • AOL’s Video Strategy
  • Video has to be produced at an acceptable good quality to maintain an audience.
  • AOL video should work to meet this quality standard.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

