AOL And Microsoft Can't Keep Up With Yahoo Video Content

Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3
Video On The Big Web Portals (3 min)
- What are the big web portals doing with video?
- “Microsoft is failing in the consumer business across the board.”
- AOL’s Video Strategy
- Video has to be produced at an acceptable good quality to maintain an audience.
- AOL video should work to meet this quality standard.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
