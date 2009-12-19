US

Google Wants To Buy Yelp For These 6 Reasons

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider

Google Wants To Buy Yelp For $500 Million… But Why?

  • Yelp’s local search is adjacent to Google’s business
  • Local businesses want to advertise on web but have no place to drive traffic to. Yelp Pages solve that problem.
  • Google needs to diversify its local search content and provide more than Google Maps.
  • Yelp is established brand amongst local searchers and merchants.
  • Yelp has killer apps on mobile web
  • Culturally, Google and Yelp should work well together

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

