Google Wants To Buy Yelp For These 6 Reasons

Google Wants To Buy Yelp For $500 Million… But Why?

Yelp’s local search is adjacent to Google’s business

Local businesses want to advertise on web but have no place to drive traffic to. Yelp Pages solve that problem.

Google needs to diversify its local search content and provide more than Google Maps.

Yelp is established brand amongst local searchers and merchants.

Yelp has killer apps on mobile web

Culturally, Google and Yelp should work well together

