Google Wants To Buy Yelp For These 6 Reasons

Nicholas Carlson, Senior Editor, The Business Insider
Google Wants To Buy Yelp For $500 Million… But Why?
- Yelp’s local search is adjacent to Google’s business
- Local businesses want to advertise on web but have no place to drive traffic to. Yelp Pages solve that problem.
- Google needs to diversify its local search content and provide more than Google Maps.
- Yelp is established brand amongst local searchers and merchants.
- Yelp has killer apps on mobile web
- Culturally, Google and Yelp should work well together
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
