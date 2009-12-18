Why Does The Government Care About Healthcare When 30 Million Are Out Of Work?

John Carney, Managing Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (3 min)
- With over 30 million unemployed/underemployed, does health care really matter? – MM CA
- Where’s the better place to work: Skadden or Latham? – RegulatoryArbitrage
- Is there any other decent way for a working person to save money than put it into a 401(k)? – Big Blue Blows
- When the government goes low on money because people are out of work and are not generating income to pay the income tax, then what? – Paulina
- Carney, when you guys write a post about a currency, a major commodity or a publicly-traded company, shouldn’t you also note whether you’re personally owning or shorting it? – Ghost_of_29
- What do you think of Lady Gaga’s music? – Ami Weinhouse
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
