US

Scott Billeadeau: IMAX Is A Top Pick In The Small-Cap IT Sector

Heather Leonard

 

Scott Billeadeau, Managing Director, Fifth Third Asset Management

  • Current weightings on the small-cap side
  • Technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary make up 2/3 of small-cap portfolio
  • IMAX a favourite in the IT sector
  • What is the small-cap growth strategy?
  • Repositioning the portfolio for 2010
  • Accessibility to management of small-cap names
  • Bonus: Current weightings in mid-cap growth portfolio

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

