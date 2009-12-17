Scott Billeadeau: IMAX Is A Top Pick In The Small-Cap IT Sector

Scott Billeadeau, Managing Director, Fifth Third Asset Management
- Current weightings on the small-cap side
- Technology, healthcare, and consumer discretionary make up 2/3 of small-cap portfolio
- IMAX a favourite in the IT sector
- What is the small-cap growth strategy?
- Repositioning the portfolio for 2010
- Accessibility to management of small-cap names
- Bonus: Current weightings in mid-cap growth portfolio
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
