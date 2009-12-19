US

Scott Billeadeau: Feeling Bullish On Mid-Cap Consumer Discretionary

Heather Leonard

 

Scott Billeadeau, Managing Director, Fifth Third Asset Management

  • Current weightings in mid-cap growth portfolio
  • favourite stocks in IT
  • Going up against the Street
  • Bullish on the consumer discretionary
  • Underweighting healthcare
  • Biggest risk to investors in 2010

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

