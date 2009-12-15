Runes Of Gallidon: Where Your Creativity Can Make You Money

Scott Walker, Co-Founder/President, Brain Candy LLC
Runes Of Gallidon (7 min)
- What is Runes of Gallidon?
- Runes of Gallidon allows anyone to submit all kinds of content that can be digitized
- Runes of Gallidon makes money as the platform; content creators earn money off their published works
- Maximizing revenue by going from digital to analogue
- The “extreme” Runes of Gallidon model’s place in the future entertainment world
- No other models similar to that of Brain Candy
- Bonus: How You Can Make Money Remixing Someone Else’s Stuff
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
