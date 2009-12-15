US

Runes Of Gallidon: Where Your Creativity Can Make You Money

Heather Leonard

 

Scott Walker, Co-Founder/President, Brain Candy LLC

Runes Of Gallidon (7 min)

  • What is Runes of Gallidon?
  • Runes of Gallidon allows anyone to submit all kinds of content that can be digitized
  • Runes of Gallidon makes money as the platform; content creators earn money off their published works
  • Maximizing revenue by going from digital to analogue
  • The “extreme” Runes of Gallidon model’s place in the future entertainment world
  • No other models similar to that of Brain Candy
  • Bonus: How You Can Make Money Remixing Someone Else’s Stuff

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

More Video: TBI Calendar Click HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us tbi live video