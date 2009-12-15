US

How You Can Make Money Remixing Someone Else's Stuff

Heather Leonard

 

Scott Walker, Co-Founder/President, Brain Candy LLC

What Is Brain Candy? (4 min)

  • What is Brain Candy?
  • The meaning of “transmedia”
  • Creating a working relationship between content owners and the creative community
  • Monetization for both content owners and creators
  • The future for Brain Candy
  • Bonus: Runes Of Gallidon: Where Your Creativity Can Make You Money

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

