How You Can Make Money Remixing Someone Else's Stuff

Scott Walker, Co-Founder/President, Brain Candy LLC
What Is Brain Candy? (4 min)
- What is Brain Candy?
- The meaning of “transmedia”
- Creating a working relationship between content owners and the creative community
- Monetization for both content owners and creators
- The future for Brain Candy
- Bonus: Runes Of Gallidon: Where Your Creativity Can Make You Money
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
