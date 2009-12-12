US

The Amazing Kiva Robots That Secretly Run Gilt Groupe

Henry Blodget

 

Susan Lyne, CEO, Gilt Groupe

Behind The Scenes (4 min)

  • How does all that ecommerce stuff you order get to you?
  • Kiva robots run the warehouse
  • They’re programmed not to crash into each other, take lunch breaks, or screw up
  • Are they going to take over the world?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Here’s a video of the Kiva robots at work:


