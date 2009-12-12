Gilt Groupe IPO? Soon!





Susan Lyne, CEO, Gilt Groupe

Gilt Groupe Leading The Way In A Hot New E-Commerce Trend



Private-sale business going bananas, Gilt leading the way

~$200 million of revenue this year, $500 million next year

“We change out the store overnight”

New “Gilt Man” offers bikes, skis, and other cool stuff

Not just a close-out business–manufacturers make stuff for Gilt

IPO not on immediate horizon (but soon)

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Disclosure: Gilt co-founders Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman are also co-founders of and investors in the Business Insider.



