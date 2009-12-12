Gilt Groupe IPO? Soon!

Susan Lyne, CEO, Gilt Groupe
Gilt Groupe Leading The Way In A Hot New E-Commerce Trend
- Private-sale business going bananas, Gilt leading the way
- ~$200 million of revenue this year, $500 million next year
- “We change out the store overnight”
- New “Gilt Man” offers bikes, skis, and other cool stuff
- Not just a close-out business–manufacturers make stuff for Gilt
- IPO not on immediate horizon (but soon)
Watch: The Amazing Kiva Robots That Secretly Run Gilt Groupe
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
Disclosure: Gilt co-founders Kevin Ryan and Dwight Merriman are also co-founders of and investors in the Business Insider.
