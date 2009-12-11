Joe Weisenthal Answers: "Do You Ever Actually Sleep?"

Joe Weisenthal, Deputy Editor, The Business Insider
Your Questions (7 min)
- What is the difference and purpose of the different pages (Clusterstock, Money Game, etc.)? – mclaassen
- Do you ever actually sleep? Your posting timestamps and Henry’s anecdotes make it seem like you don’t. – CU Writer
- Do you have any financial training at all? What made you want to be a financial “journalist”? – Andrew
- Are you surprised that all of this TARP money is being paid back so quickly? – Gordon
- Which of the G8 countries do you feel has the greatest sovereign debt default risk? G20? – Sir Lorenz
- Name your: Three favourite financial writers, three favourite movies, one favourite quote. – Scott Bell
- Is it better to train at a low intensity for long periods of time, or should I be doing more workouts at a higher intensity? How many of each should I do each week? Also, does stretching do any good? – Ima Ponce
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
