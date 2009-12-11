US

Michael Neuman: Tiger Woods Endorsement Deals Will Come Back

Heather Leonard

 

Michael Neuman, President, Amplify Sports and Entertainment

Tiger Woods’s Future Earning Power (6 min)

  • A year ago, as Tiger Woods was emerging as a family man he was considered for “safety” brands such as Volvo. Now not so much.
  • What is the “morals” clause in endorsement deals?
  • Brands’ image is damaged also with the reputation of the disgraced celebrity endorsing the product.
  • How should the endorsers approach the situation?
  • What can Tiger Woods do to make up for the scandal to his endorsers?

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

