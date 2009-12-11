US

Tiger Woods's PR Still Utterly Clueless

Heather Leonard

 

Michael Neuman, President, Amplify Sports and Entertainment

The Tiger Woods Scandal (4 min)

  • How can Tiger put the scandal behind him?
  • A major challege for Tiger’s PR
  • What does Tiger need to do before the start of the PGA Tour Season?
  • The biggest sports scandals.
  • Tiger Woods Endorsement Deals Will Come Back

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

